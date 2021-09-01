Why Is Bellicum Stock Moving Higher On Wednesday?
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have announced a global option and license agreement for Bellicum's CaspaCIDe (inducible caspase-9, or iC9) safety switch, and rimiducid, an agent used to activate the safety switch.
- Under this agreement, MD Anderson will have the option to incorporate CaspaCIDe into certain cellular therapy programs.
- Bellicum's CaspaCIDe safety switch may facilitate the use of cell therapies where cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicities have been observed in pursuit of novel targets with on-target/off-tumor safety concerns.
- On exercising each option, Bellicum will receive an upfront payment and will be entitled to a percentage of certain consideration paid to MD Anderson by the third party.
- Bellicum also will receive a single-digit-percent royalty on global sales of the product.
- Additional details of the financial arrangements are not disclosed.
- Bellicum and MD Anderson have agreed on the first two programs for development concurrent with the execution of the agreement.
- Price Action: BLCM shares are up 15.8% at $3.51 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
