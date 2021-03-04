 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bellicum Shares Are Trading Higher On First Reported Positive Clinical Use Of iC9 Safety Switch

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 8:39am   Comments
Share:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) has announced the publication of a case report using the company's CaspaCIDe (inducible caspase-9, or iC9) safety switch in a journal published by The American Society of Hematology.

  • CaspaCIDe is Bellicum's chemical induction of dimerization safety switch technology designated to eliminate cells in the event of toxicity. Infusion of rimiducid is designed to trigger activation of CaspaCIDe-containing cells.
  • The publication detailed a case report from an investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 trial to test the safety and efficacy of autologous T lymphocytes, genetically modified to express a CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and iC9.
  • A patient experienced a high-grade immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) for 72 hours despite standard care, and rimiducid was subsequently given per protocol to activate iC9.
  • Within twelve hours of rimiducid administration, ICANS improved from severe to mild and was fully resolved after four days.
  •  Price Action: BLCM gained 14% at $4.39 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLCM)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
88 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: American Society of HematologyBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com