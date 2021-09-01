CytoSorbents' Product Associated With High Survival In Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients
- CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) has announced topline results from its CytoSorb Therapy in COVID-19 (CTC) multicenter registry.
- The data were presented at the International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine.
- The CTC Registry included 52 consecutive critically ill COVID-19 patients with refractory acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) on life support with ECMO and CytoSorb.
- The primary outcome of 90-day ICU mortality was 27% in the CTC Registry, below the 50% in the North American cohort of the international Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO) Registry in over 4,600 patients.
- Rates of ICU discharge and recovery exceeded ICU mortality rates throughout the follow-up period. All patients discharged alive from the ICU also survived to hospital discharge.
- CytoSorb treatment led to a decrease in elevated baseline inflammatory biomarkers.
- Price Action: CTSO shares are up 4.08% at $9.96 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
