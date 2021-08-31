 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Johnson & Johnson Stops HIV Vaccine Trial In African Women
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 7:56am   Comments
Share:
Johnson & Johnson Stops HIV Vaccine Trial In African Women
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and a consortium of global partners announced results from the primary analysis of a Phase 2b HIV vaccine trial, Imbokodo study.
  • Data showed that the investigational HIV vaccine regimen did not provide sufficient protection against HIV infection in a population of young women in sub-Saharan Africa at high risk of acquiring HIV. The vaccine candidate showed a favorable safety profile with no serious adverse events.
  • Based on these results, the Imbokodo study will not continue, while further study analysis is ongoing.
  • In parallel to the Phase 2b Imbokodo HIV vaccine trial, Janssen sponsored the ongoing Phase 3 Mosaico study. The study will test the safety and efficacy of a different composition of the HIV vaccine regimen among men who have sex with men (MSM) and transgender individuals. 
  • This study is being conducted in the Americas and Europe, where different strains of HIV are circulating.
  • Price Action: JNJ stock is down 0.09% at $173.50 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

UK's NICE Rejects Johnson & Johnson's Darzalex Regime For Newly Diagnosed Myeloma
US Judge Allows Johnson & Johnson To Split Talc Powder Liabilities Into New Company
The Daily Biotech Pulse: MorphoSys-Incyte Snag European Nod, Immutep Granted Chinese Patent, Bolt Biotherapeutics Strike Oncology Collaboration
EU Says Without EMA Approval COVID-19 Boosters May Face Higher Legal Risks: Reuters
5 Things You Might Not Know About New Johnson & Johnson CEO Joaquin Duato
Moderna Withdraws 1.6M COVID-19 Vaccine Doses In Japan Over Contamination Concerns
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs HIV Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com