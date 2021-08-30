 Skip to main content

Oragenics's New Preclinical Data Supports Its Approach For COVID-19 Vaccine Development
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 10:06am   Comments
Oragenics's New Preclinical Data Supports Its Approach For COVID-19 Vaccine Development
  • Oragenics Inc's (NYSE: OGEN) stabilized pre-fusion spike protein trimer generates neutralizing antibodies in mice after immunization against SARS-CoV-2 when administered with several intramuscular (IM) and intranasal (IN) adjuvants. 
  • The expression platform is developed by Oragenics' Canadian collaborator and licensed from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
  • The platform will expedite the evaluation of hybrid SARS-CoV-2 antigen candidates scheduled to be evaluated in a hamster viral challenge study beginning with dosing at the end of this month. 
  • The mouse immunogenicity study enabled the down-selection of the four adjuvant candidates tested thus far, with two being advanced to assess inhibition of viral replication in hamsters and IND-enabling toxicology studies. 
  • Oragenics plans to file an IND application with the FDA in Q1 of 2022.
  • Related Content: Oragenics Announces Licensing, Material Transfer Pact For Rapid Development Of COVID-19 Vaccine
  • Price Action: OGEN shares are up 4.10% at $0.71 during the market session on the last check Monday.

