Oragenics Stock Is Trading Higher On Licensing, Material Transfer Pact For Rapid Development Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 8:47am   Comments
  • Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGENhas entered into a licensing agreement with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), allowing Oragenics to develop next-generation vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants. 
  • In combination with the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) elements found in the Company's Terra CoV-2 vaccine, the NRC technologies provide Oragenics with a platform that can generate cell lines for high-yield production of spike protein antigens for existing and emerging variants of concern. 
  • This platform should allow the production of cell lines within six to eight weeks of spike gene sequence availability, compared with six to nine months for traditional production of such cell lines.
  • This license enables the Company to jumpstart IND-enabling animal studies with supplies of spike proteins to address the wild-type Wuhan variant virus and the Beta (B.1.351 or "South African") variant.
  • Price Action: OGEN shares are up 58.9% at $0.99 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

