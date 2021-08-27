Eli Lilly, Boehringer Share Jardiance Data In Heart Failure Field
- Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim have rolled out full results of EMPEROR-Preserved phase 3 trial of Jardiance (empagliflozin) for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).
- The data was delivered at the annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). In the trial, Jardiance cut the combined risk of cardiovascular death or hospitalization from heart failure in HFpEF patients with or without diabetes.
- At the 26-month mark, 13.8% of Jardiance patients died from cardiovascular causes or were hospitalized for heart failure versus 17.1% of placebo patients.
- The EMPEROR-Preserved results were consistent across the study's subgroups, including patients with or without diabetes and people whose left ventricular ejection fraction was less than 50%, 50% to less than 60% or 60% or more.
- The companies are also debuting pooled results from EMPEROR-Preserved and EMPEROR-Reduced at ESC, touting Jardiance's potential "across the spectrum of heart," Eid said.
- Looking at the two studies together, Jardiance reduced the risk of heart failure hospitalization by about 25% in patients with preserved and reduced ejection fractions.
- Price Action: LLY shares are down 0.68% at $259.5 during the market session on the last check Friday.
