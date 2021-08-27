BioNTech Evaluates Rwanda And Senegal For Malaria, Tuberculosis Vaccine Production
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is looking into building malaria and tuberculosis vaccine production sites in Rwanda and Senegal.
- The Company said that future malaria and tuberculosis vaccines would be based on the so-called messenger RNA technology used in its COVID-19 shot.
- BioNTech did not say when production was likely to start. In July, it said it would seek to develop a vaccine for mosquito-borne malaria, eyeing production in Africa.
- The sites would be near prospective vaccine hubs planned by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Company added.
