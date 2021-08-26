 Skip to main content

INmune Bio Stock Jumps On Promising Biomarker Data From Early-Stage Blood Cancer Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 12:56pm   Comments
  • INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMBannounced that the first patient who received INKmune has successfully shown NK activation and functional differentiation. INKmune is a potential candidate for high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
  • NK cells need multiple activating signals to progress from a resting state to the triggering of cytolysis and cytokine secretion. 
  • INmune Bio's study has demonstrated that the binding of NK cells with INKmune provides multiple activating signals and drives resting NK to the phenotype of memory-like NK (mlNK) cells with enhanced cancer-killing function. 
  • "In the lab, INKmune binds to multiple NK ligands and initiates the activation of over 3,000 genes associated with function, trafficking, proliferation, and survival to form memory-like NK cells, which have a superior cancer-killing function. 
  • Preliminary data from the first patient shows that the formation of mlNK cells can be achieved in vivo and without toxicity. Despite this high level of activated NK cells and tumor-killing, the patient showed no Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) symptoms.
  • At least nine additional patients with high-risk MDS will be enrolled in the ongoing Phase I trial.
  • Price Action: INMB stock is up 1.86% at $19.13 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

