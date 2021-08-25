 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rafael Starts Mid-Stage Biliary Tract Cancer Trial With CPI-613 Combo Regime
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 11:19am   Comments
Share:
Rafael Starts Mid-Stage Biliary Tract Cancer Trial With CPI-613 Combo Regime
  • Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: RFL) has completed a Phase 1b trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) combined with gemcitabine and cisplatin in patients with biliary tract cancer. 
  • In collaboration with Michigan Medicine, the Phase 1b study consisted of a multicenter trial of devimistat combo regime as first-line therapy for locally advanced unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer who have had no prior treatment.
  • The 2:1 randomized Phase 2 part of the trial has already started enrollment and will now determine the efficacy of devimistat at this maximum tolerated dose combined with gemcitabine and cisplatin.
  • An estimated 68 to 78 patients will be enrolled in the study.
  • Price Action: RFL shares are up 10.9% at $42.37 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RFL)

58 Biggest Movers From Friday
38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com