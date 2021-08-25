 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FibroGen's Roxadustat Aces Chemo-Induced Anemia Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 1:26pm   Comments
Share:
FibroGen's Roxadustat Aces Chemo-Induced Anemia Trial
  • FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) has announced topline data from WHITNEY Phase 2 study of roxadustat for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA).
  • The trial met the primary efficacy endpoint of maximum change in hemoglobin within 16 weeks from baseline without red blood cell transfusion.
  • Related: After FDA Rejection, EMA Approves FibroGen-Astellas' Roxadustat In CKD-Associated Anemia
  • 92 patients with non-myeloid malignancy (solid tumor) having a hemoglobin level at or below 10 g/dL were enrolled in the trial.
  • Roxadustat was generally well tolerated, and there were no substantive differences in treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) between arms with different starting doses.
  • The full results of the study will be presented at a medical meeting later this year.
  • Price Action: FGEN shares are down 0.21% at $12.08 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FGEN)

58 Biggest Movers From Friday
38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 20, 2021
After FDA Rejection, EMA Approves FibroGen-Astellas' Roxadustat
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Announces CEO Transition, FibroGen's Roxadustat Approved In Europe, GeoVax, Sorrento Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Data
22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Anemia Briefs Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com