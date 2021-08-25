FibroGen's Roxadustat Aces Chemo-Induced Anemia Trial
- FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) has announced topline data from WHITNEY Phase 2 study of roxadustat for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA).
- The trial met the primary efficacy endpoint of maximum change in hemoglobin within 16 weeks from baseline without red blood cell transfusion.
- Related: After FDA Rejection, EMA Approves FibroGen-Astellas' Roxadustat In CKD-Associated Anemia
- 92 patients with non-myeloid malignancy (solid tumor) having a hemoglobin level at or below 10 g/dL were enrolled in the trial.
- Roxadustat was generally well tolerated, and there were no substantive differences in treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) between arms with different starting doses.
- The full results of the study will be presented at a medical meeting later this year.
- Price Action: FGEN shares are down 0.21% at $12.08 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Anemia Briefs Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General