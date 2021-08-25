 Skip to main content

Novartis' STAMP Inhibitor Under FDA Review For Myeloid Leukemia
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 7:27am   Comments
  • The FDA has accepted for review Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) marketing application seeking approval for asciminib (ABL001) in chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).
  • Under Priority Review, the application is based on data from the Phase 3 ASCEMBL trial, where asciminib was compared to Bosulif (bosutinib) in patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive CML in chronic phase previously treated with two or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors.
  • Asciminib specifically targets the ABL myristoyl pocket – also known as a STAMP inhibitor.
  • Novartis has previously received Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and two Breakthrough Therapy designations for asciminib. 
  • Price Action: NVS shares are down 0.16% at $92.00 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

