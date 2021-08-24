Immunology Journal Publishes Data For Adamis' COVID-19 Candidate
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) has announced Tempol data publication in the peer-reviewed journal Clinical Immunology.
- Tempol is a novel antioxidant that inhibits both activated T cell and APC (Antigen Presenting Cell) derived cytokines in-vitro from COVID-19 patients.
- The studies conducted at the Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford University investigated the effects of Tempol on immune cells from COVID-19 patients.
- The authors conclude, "Preincubation of immune cells with Tempol resulted in a significant (P<0.05) decrease in multiple T cell and APC-derived cytokines from both cells of COVID-19 and uninfected donors.
- Dr. Holden Maecker, Director of the Human Monitoring Center at Stanford University, commented: "These results suggest that Tempol has strong, broad in-vitro anti-cytokine activity.
- In animal models, Tempol has been shown to decrease proinflammatory cytokines (cytokine storm) and lung inflammation.
- In addition, Tempol works as an antioxidant and has demonstrated decreasing harmful reactive oxygen species and platelet aggregation.
