 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Immunology Journal Publishes Data For Adamis' COVID-19 Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 1:14pm   Comments
Share:
Immunology Journal Publishes Data For Adamis' COVID-19 Candidate
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) has announced Tempol data publication in the peer-reviewed journal Clinical Immunology.
  • Tempol is a novel antioxidant that inhibits both activated T cell and APC (Antigen Presenting Cell) derived cytokines in-vitro from COVID-19 patients.
  • The studies conducted at the Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford University investigated the effects of Tempol on immune cells from COVID-19 patients. 
  • The authors conclude, "Preincubation of immune cells with Tempol resulted in a significant (P<0.05) decrease in multiple T cell and APC-derived cytokines from both cells of COVID-19 and uninfected donors. 
  • Dr. Holden Maecker, Director of the Human Monitoring Center at Stanford University, commented: "These results suggest that Tempol has strong, broad in-vitro anti-cytokine activity.
  • In animal models, Tempol has been shown to decrease proinflammatory cytokines (cytokine storm) and lung inflammation. 
  • In addition, Tempol works as an antioxidant and has demonstrated decreasing harmful reactive oxygen species and platelet aggregation.
  • Related: NIH Sees Promise in Tempol for COVID-19.
  • Price Action: ADMP shares are up 0.15% at $1.09 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADMP)

Mid-Day Market Update: Macy's Jumps After Q2 Results; PharmaCyte Biotech Shares Drop
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Readout, Moderna Slips Despite Q2 Beat, Bayer To Buy Vividion For Up To $2B, GlycoMimetics Gets New CEO
20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com