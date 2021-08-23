 Skip to main content

Amarin Stock Moves Higher As Vascepa Cuts Risk Of Heart Attacks
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 11:19am   Comments
  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRNannounced additional data on Vascepa/Vazkepa (icosapent ethyl) in patients with prior heart attack, known as myocardial infarction (MI), at risk for major adverse cardiovascular events.
  • The data were presented at the European Society of Cardiology.
  • The investigators concluded that "Icosapent ethyl 4 g/day significantly reduced first and total primary endpoints of a 5-point major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE), comprised of CV death, MI, stroke, coronary revascularization, and hospitalization for unstable angina by 26% and 35%, respectively.
  • Icosapent ethyl led to generally robust reductions across the prespecified hierarchy of secondary endpoints and in sudden cardiac death and cardiac arrest. 
  • Price Action: AMRN shares are up 9.09% at $5.88 during the market session on the last check Monday.

