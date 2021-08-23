Lexicon Touts Analyses From Two Phase 3 Trials Of Its Heart Failure Drug
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) has presented additional analyses from SOLOIST and SCORED Phase 3 trials evaluating heart failure candidate sotagliflozin, a dual SGLT1 & SGLT2 inhibitor.
- Data were presented at the ESC Congress 2021 - The Digital Experience.
- In the SOLOIST trial, sotagliflozin was evaluated against the standard of care in 1,222 Type 2 diabetes patients who had been hospitalized with worsening heart failure.
- In the trial, the drug posted a 33% absolute risk reduction on an endpoint that combined cardiovascular death and hospitalizations or urgent office visits for heart failure.
- Investigators noticed the benefits within one month of treatment.
- Researchers tested the drug against the standard of care in certain patients with Type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and cardio risks in the SCORED trial. It enrolled 10,584 patients.
- Sotagliflozin posted a 26% risk reduction on the same composite endpoint, and investigators saw benefits within three months.
- Lexicon had previously released the SOLOIST and SCORED results, but new analyses from sotagliflozin's higher dose (400 mg) were associated with a more pronounced risk reduction and no new safety concerns.
- Price Action: LXRX shares are up 5.19% at $3.65 during the market session on the last check Monday.
