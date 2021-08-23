 Skip to main content

Pfizer Beefs Up Blood Cancer Pipeline With Trillium Acquisition: See Highlights
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 9:08am   Comments
  • Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has agreed to acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRIL) for $18.50 per share, equivalent to an implied equity value of $2.26 billion.
  • The offer price represents a 118% premium to the 60-day weighted average price for Trillium.
  • Trillium's portfolio includes biologics include immuno-oncology product candidates.
  • Its two lead molecules, TTI-622 and TTI-621, block the signal-regulatory protein α (SIRPα)–CD47 axis, emerging as a key immune checkpoint in hematological malignancies. 
  • TTI-622 and TTI-621 are SIRPα-Fc fusion proteins currently in Phase 1b/2 development across several indications, focusing on hematological malignancies.
  • Related Content: Trillium Therapeutics' CD47 Assets Show Continued Anti-Tumor Activity In Hematologic Malignancies.
  • Pfizer will conduct a webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET today.
  • Price Action: TRIL stock soared 191.50% at $17.75, and PFE stock is up 2.94% at $50.15 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

