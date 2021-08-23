 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Stock Shooting Higher On Monday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 8:28am   Comments
Share:
Why Is Axsome Therapeutics AXSM Stock Shooting Higher On Monday?
  • Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock is rising in premarket due to an update for its US marketing application seeking approval for AXS-05 for major depressive disorder (MDD).
  • The FDA informed that it would not meet the target action date of August 22 for the application.
  • Investors are probably cheering because the agency did not ask for any additional information, and the application review is ongoing.
  • Related Content: Axsome received an FDA letter for the AXS-05 application for MDD, citing deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments.
  • AXS-05 (dextromethorphan-bupropion) is an NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity under development to treat MDD and other central nervous system disorders. 
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: AXSM shares are up 22.70% at $26.46 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXSM)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Cara FDA Decision, Ascendis Earnings, Aileron Data Presentation And More
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Announces CEO Transition, FibroGen's Roxadustat Approved In Europe, GeoVax, Sorrento Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Data
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Coherus Soars On Lung Cancer Data, Illumina Closes On Grail Buy Without Regulatory Clearance, Adagene Strikes Collaboration With Merck
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AzurRx Jumps On Data, Agios' Regulatory Application For Mitapivat Accepted For Priority Review, FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reorganizes Business Units In Neuroscience Focus, Helius Medical Spikes On Breakthrough Designation, Ra Medical Sells Dermatology Business
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com