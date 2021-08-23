Why Is Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Stock Shooting Higher On Monday?
- Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock is rising in premarket due to an update for its US marketing application seeking approval for AXS-05 for major depressive disorder (MDD).
- The FDA informed that it would not meet the target action date of August 22 for the application.
- Investors are probably cheering because the agency did not ask for any additional information, and the application review is ongoing.
- Related Content: Axsome received an FDA letter for the AXS-05 application for MDD, citing deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments.
- AXS-05 (dextromethorphan-bupropion) is an NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity under development to treat MDD and other central nervous system disorders.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
- Price Action: AXSM shares are up 22.70% at $26.46 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General