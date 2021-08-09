 Skip to main content

Axsome Stock Drops To 52-Week Low On FDA Response Letter For Depression Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 11:02am   Comments
Axsome Stock Drops To 52-Week Low On FDA Response Letter For Depression Candidate
  • Wrapped up in its Q2 earnings releaseAxsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) said that on July 30, it received an FDA letter for a marketing application for AXS-05 for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
  • The letter stated that the deficiencies preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time. 
  • The letter did not disclose the deficiencies. The FDA said that the review is ongoing. The target action date for the application is August 22.
  • Axsome believes that its cash of $141.2 million at June 30, along with a $225 million term loan facility, is sufficient to fund anticipated operations into at least 2024.
  • Separately, Axsome announced that AXS-05 met the primary endpoint by substantially and statistically significantly delaying the relapse of depressive symptoms compared to placebo.
  • AXS-05 significantly prevented relapse of depression over at least six months compared to placebo.
  • The MERIT Phase 2 trial evaluated 44 treatment-resistant depression (TRD) patients.
  • Price Action: AXSM shares are down 41.7% at $29.81 during the market session on the last check Monday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

