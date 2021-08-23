 Skip to main content

Why Is Plus Therapeutics Stock Rising After Data Presentation From Brain Tumor Trial?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 6:25am   Comments
  • Plus Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares are moving after presenting data from a Phase 1 ReSPECT trial evaluating Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL) in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). 
  • The data was presented at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons Annual Scientific Meeting.
  • Administration of 186RNL was well tolerated in adult patients at significantly higher doses than with standard treatment modalities such as external beam radiation therapy (EBRT).
  • Related: Highlights Of Preclinical Data For Targeted Cancer Radiation Therapy.
  • The mean dose of 186RNL when coverage was 75% or greater (n=10) was 392 Gy (CI 306 – 478).
  • No dose-limiting toxicity or serious adverse events were observed (n=18).
  • In addition, PSTV plans to evaluate 186RNL in a two-part Phase 1 trial in pediatric brain tumor patients.
  • Part one (n=18) will determine the maximum feasible dose of 186RNL with the tumor diameter limited to four centimeters and a volume of 34 milliliters. 
  • Part two (n=39) will independently evaluate 186RNL across three different cohorts based on specific disease diagnoses. 
  • The study's primary endpoint will be the overall response rate.
  • Secondary endpoints will include progression-free survival and overall survival. 
  • Patient enrollment will begin by mid-2022.
  • Price Action: PSTV shares are up 19.6% at $2.32 on heavy volume during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

