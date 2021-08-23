Why Is Plus Therapeutics Stock Rising After Data Presentation From Brain Tumor Trial?
- Plus Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares are moving after presenting data from a Phase 1 ReSPECT trial evaluating Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL) in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM).
- The data was presented at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons Annual Scientific Meeting.
- Administration of 186RNL was well tolerated in adult patients at significantly higher doses than with standard treatment modalities such as external beam radiation therapy (EBRT).
- The mean dose of 186RNL when coverage was 75% or greater (n=10) was 392 Gy (CI 306 – 478).
- No dose-limiting toxicity or serious adverse events were observed (n=18).
- In addition, PSTV plans to evaluate 186RNL in a two-part Phase 1 trial in pediatric brain tumor patients.
- Part one (n=18) will determine the maximum feasible dose of 186RNL with the tumor diameter limited to four centimeters and a volume of 34 milliliters.
- Part two (n=39) will independently evaluate 186RNL across three different cohorts based on specific disease diagnoses.
- The study's primary endpoint will be the overall response rate.
- Secondary endpoints will include progression-free survival and overall survival.
- Patient enrollment will begin by mid-2022.
- Price Action: PSTV shares are up 19.6% at $2.32 on heavy volume during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
