Plus Therapeutics Shares Preclinical Data For Targeted Cancer Radiation Therapy: Highlights
- Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) has presented preclinical data of its lead investigational drug, Rhenium-186 Nanoliposome (186RNL), for leptomeningeal metastases (LM).
- The data were presented at the Third Annual Conference on Brain Metastases hosted by the Society for Neuro-Oncology.
- Data demonstrated that following five different doses of 186RNL tested in animal models administered with the highest doses presented minimal weight loss the first week after surgery but gained it back in subsequent weeks.
- It also showed no overt neurological symptoms through the evaluation.
- The results suggest that the maximum tolerable dose of 186RNL was not reached, thus giving 186RNL the potential to provide high therapeutic doses with low toxicity rates.
- The mean absorbed radioactivity for the 186RNL-treated cohort was 1,094 Gy (+/- 218.59) and was retained two days after injection.
- 186RNL-treated rats had significantly lower luciferase relative to controls based on the bioluminescent imaging used to track tumor growth.
- 186RNL-treated animals outlived the controls. Plus plans to start enrollment in the Phase 1 trial in Q4 of 2021.
- The trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and distribution of 186RNL in breast and non-small cell lung cancer patients with LM after standard surgical, radiation, or chemotherapy treatment.
- 186RNL contains the rhenium-186 isotope, with favorable radiation properties, which allow high specific activity radiotherapy with limited exposure to surrounding tissues.
- Leptomeningeal Metastases (LM) is a rare but typically fatal complication of advanced cancer that affects the fluid-lined structures of the central nervous system.
- Price Action: PSTV shares traded 4.23% higher at $2.22 on Wednesday.
