Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Slumps After $30M Equity Raise
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SONN) priced the underwritten public offering of 35.3 million shares (including pre-funded warrants) and warrants to purchase up to 35.3 million shares.
- Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) has a combined price of $0.85, raising approximately $30.0 million gross proceeds.
- The offer price represents a massive discount of 57.50% from the last close price of $2 on Thursday.
- Related: Thursday, SONN stock closed 167% higher after discussions on social media platforms citing the Company as a short squeeze candidate.
- The investor warrants have an exercise price of $0.85 per share. The offering will close by August 24.
- BTIG is acting as the sole book-running manager in connection with the offering, and Chardan is acting as the lead manager.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase up to 5.3 million additional shares or investor warrants to purchase up to 5.3 million additional shares.
- Sonnet will use proceeds for R&D, including clinical trials, working capital, and general corporate purposes.
- Price Action: SONN shares are down 48.1% at $0.63 during the market session on the last check Friday.
