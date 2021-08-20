 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Slumps After $30M Equity Raise
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 9:57am   Comments
Share:
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Slumps After $30M Equity Raise
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SONN) priced the underwritten public offering of 35.3 million shares (including pre-funded warrants) and warrants to purchase up to 35.3 million shares. 
  • Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) has a combined price of $0.85, raising approximately $30.0 million gross proceeds.
  • The offer price represents a massive discount of 57.50% from the last close price of $2 on Thursday.
  • Related: Thursday, SONN stock closed 167% higher after discussions on social media platforms citing the Company as a short squeeze candidate.
  • The investor warrants have an exercise price of $0.85 per share. The offering will close by August 24.
  • BTIG is acting as the sole book-running manager in connection with the offering, and Chardan is acting as the lead manager.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to 5.3 million additional shares or investor warrants to purchase up to 5.3 million additional shares.
  • Sonnet will use proceeds for R&D, including clinical trials, working capital, and general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: SONN shares are down 48.1% at $0.63 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SONN)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
11 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Financing Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com