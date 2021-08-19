Europe Faces Backlash For Importing JNJ COVID-19 Shots From South Africa: Reuters
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccines bottled and packaged at Aspen's site meant for Africa are exported to the European Union, the New York Times reported earlier this week.
- Even though South Africa ordered 31 million doses of J&J's shot back in April, the country is still waiting to receive the bulk of its order, the Times reported on Monday. Only 7.2% of the country's population is vaccinated so far.
- Reuters reports that following the outpour of backlash, the European Commission maintained that the exports from Aspen's facility are only temporary.
- WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters that he was "stunned" by the revelation, urging J&J to prioritize shipments to Africa instead.
- From September, J&J will transfer all bottling operations for vaccines directed to the EU to the Leiden facility, the EU spokesperson said.
- Price Action: JNJ shares are up 1.02% at $178.97 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
