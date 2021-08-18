 Skip to main content

Galecto Starts Dosing In Mid-Stage Myelofibrosis Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 9:25am   Comments
  • Galecto Inc (NASDAQ: GLTOhas announced the treatment of the first patient in a Phase 2a trial of its oral LOXL2 inhibitor GB2064 in myelofibrosis. 
  • Myelofibrosis, a form of chronic leukemia, is a rare type of blood cancer in which the normal bone marrow is destroyed by fibrous scar tissue that does not produce blood cells.
  • The open-label MYLOX-1 trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of orally administered GB2064 in 16 patients over 9 months. 
  • The trial will also assess the impact on fibrosis and quantification of the tissue targeting of GB2064 and other aspects of clinical response in myelofibrosis.
  • Price Action: GLTO shares are up 5.4% at $4.08 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

