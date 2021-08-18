Galecto Starts Dosing In Mid-Stage Myelofibrosis Trial
- Galecto Inc (NASDAQ: GLTO) has announced the treatment of the first patient in a Phase 2a trial of its oral LOXL2 inhibitor GB2064 in myelofibrosis.
- Myelofibrosis, a form of chronic leukemia, is a rare type of blood cancer in which the normal bone marrow is destroyed by fibrous scar tissue that does not produce blood cells.
- The open-label MYLOX-1 trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of orally administered GB2064 in 16 patients over 9 months.
- The trial will also assess the impact on fibrosis and quantification of the tissue targeting of GB2064 and other aspects of clinical response in myelofibrosis.
- Price Action: GLTO shares are up 5.4% at $4.08 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs myelofibrosis Phase 2Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General