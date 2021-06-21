 Skip to main content

Agios Pharma Files US Application For Mitapivat In PK Deficiency

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 11:07am   Comments
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) has submitted an FDA marketing application seeking approval for mitapivat to treat adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency.
  • The company says, if approved, mitapivat could be the first potentially disease-modifying therapy for PK deficiency.
  • The submission is based on two studies, ACTIVATE and ACTIVATE-T, conducted in not regularly transfused and regularly transfused adults with PK deficiency, respectively. 
  • A complete analysis of these data was recently presented at the European Hematology Association Virtual Congress. 
  • An extension study for adults with PK deficiency previously enrolled in ACTIVATE or ACTIVATE-T is ongoing and designed to evaluate the long-term safety, tolerability, and efficacy of treatment with mitapivat. 
  • The company remains on track to submit a marketing application in the EU in mid-2021 for mitapivat in adults with PK deficiency.
  • Price Action: AGIO shares are up 0.86% at $61 on the last check Monday.

