Why Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN) Stock Plunging After Q2 Update
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 10:01am   Comments
Why Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN Stock Plunging After Q2 Update
  • Tucked in its Q2 earnings releaseQualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QLGN) announced deprioritizing the QN-165 COVID-19 program, sending shares to fall to a 52-week low.
  • In July, the Company filed an FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) application to commence Phase 1b/2a clinical studies with QN-165 in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
  • But last week, the FDA asked Qualigen to conduct additional preclinical toxicity and safety pharmacology studies.
  • "Given the time horizon which these suggested studies would require, coupled with the already very crowded COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic landscape, the best and most prudent strategy for us at this time is to pivot to focusing primarily on our oncology pipeline," commented Michael Poirier Chairman & CEO.
  • Instead, now the Company plans to focus on the oncology pipeline, including QN-247 and RAS-F assets.
  • Qualigen ended Q2 with $15.2 million of cash and cash equivalents.
  • Related: Qualigen Therapeutics Plans to Combat COVID-19 Variants.
  • Price Action: QLGN shares are down 27.5% at $1.21 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Short Ideas Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

