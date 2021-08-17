Why Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN) Stock Plunging After Q2 Update
- Tucked in its Q2 earnings release, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QLGN) announced deprioritizing the QN-165 COVID-19 program, sending shares to fall to a 52-week low.
- In July, the Company filed an FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) application to commence Phase 1b/2a clinical studies with QN-165 in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- But last week, the FDA asked Qualigen to conduct additional preclinical toxicity and safety pharmacology studies.
- "Given the time horizon which these suggested studies would require, coupled with the already very crowded COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic landscape, the best and most prudent strategy for us at this time is to pivot to focusing primarily on our oncology pipeline," commented Michael Poirier Chairman & CEO.
- Instead, now the Company plans to focus on the oncology pipeline, including QN-247 and RAS-F assets.
- Qualigen ended Q2 with $15.2 million of cash and cash equivalents.
- Price Action: QLGN shares are down 27.5% at $1.21 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
