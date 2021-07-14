 Skip to main content

Qualigen Files US Application To Start Human Trials For COVID-19 Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 8:27am   Comments
  • Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QLGNhas submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA for its QN-165 with an initial target indication of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients. 
  • QN-165, a DNA aptamer, is a broad-based antiviral drug candidate that has exhibited antiviral activity in multiple in vitro assays against different viruses.
  • Price Action: QLGN shares are up 10.1% at $1.96 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

