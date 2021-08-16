 Skip to main content

Praxis Unveils Perimenopausal Depression Trial Data
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 10:33am   Comments
  • Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: PRAX) has reported results from its PRAX-114 Phase 2a Part B proof-of-concept trial for perimenopausal depression (PMD).
  • PRAX-114 60 mg suspension formulation (n=6) for 14 days in an outpatient setting showed rapid and sustained improvements in menopausal and mood symptoms.
  • Results trended toward baseline following discontinuation of PRAX-114, suggesting the need for continued treatment. 
  • PRAX-114 was well tolerated, with no change in the overall PRAX-114 safety profile.
  • Treatment with PRAX-114 resulted in mean decreases from baseline at Day 15 of 60% in frequency of moderate-to-severe hot flashes and 68% in the total score of the Perimenopausal Depression Questionnaire.
  • Treatment with PRAX-114 resulted in mean decreases from baseline at Day 15 of 47% in the HAM-D total score, 65% in the HAM-A total score, and 40% in the Symptoms of Depression Questionnaire.
  • Praxis Precision plans to advance PRAX-114 to a Phase 2b study in women with menopausal and mood symptoms, with trial details to be disclosed by the end of 2021.
  • PRAX-114 is an extrasynaptic GABAA receptor preferring positive allosteric modulator.
  • Praxis ended Q2 with $339.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.
  • Price Action: PRAX shares are down 6.01% at $12.97 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

