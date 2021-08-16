FDA Approves Pfizer's Tick-Borne Encephalitis Vaccine
- The FDA approved Pfizer Inc's (NYSE:PFE) TICOVAC (tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) vaccine for active immunization to prevent TBE in individuals one year of age and older.
- TICOVAC was developed using a master 'seed' virus similar to the TBE virus found in nature. It can induce neutralizing antibodies against the natural TBE virus, as the sequence and structure of the virus subtype match those found in nature.
- TICOVAC is the only FDA-approved vaccine to help protect U.S. adults and children against the TBE virus when visiting or living in TBE endemic areas.
- Tick-borne encephalitis is a common tick-borne disease in Europe, along with Lyme borreliosis.
- "This vaccine has helped to protect millions of people in TBE endemic regions since its first approval outside the U.S. 45 years ago."
- TBE is a viral infection of the brain and spine, which can be transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected tick.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.31% at $48.31 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.