Merck's Belzutifan Wins FDA Approval As First Drug For Rare VHL Tumors
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 6:23am   Comments
  • The FDA on Friday approved Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) belzutifan for patients with the rare disorder known as von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease. 
  • VHL is a rare genetic disease that causes tumors and cysts to grow throughout the body.
  • Belzutifan was one of the most lucrative assets Merck picked up through its 2019 Peloton buy.
  • The FDA's decision comes well ahead of the expected September 15 action date, and it includes a surprisingly broader label beyond just renal cell carcinoma patients.
  • Belzutifan, marketed as Welireg, is intended for VHL patients who require therapy for associated renal cell carcinoma, central nervous system hemangioblastomas, or pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors but don't immediately require surgery.
  • The drug blocks HIF-2α (hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha), a protein that plays a role in regulating tissue oxygen levels. 
  • Proteins known as hypoxia-inducible factors, including HIF-2α, can accumulate in patients whose bodies don't correctly regulate them, leading to the proliferation of red blood cells and, eventually, cancers.
  • Price Action: MRK shares closed higher at 0.89% at $76.72 on Friday.
  Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

Posted-In: Briefs cancer oncologyBiotech News Health Care FDA General

