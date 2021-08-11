 Skip to main content

Imbrium Therapeutics To Develop PureTech's Non-Opioid Candidate For Chronic Bladder Condition
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 2:25pm   Comments
  • Imbrium Therapeutics has exercised a license option to develop PureTech Health plc's (NASDAQ: PRTC) LYT-503/IMB-150 (formerly designated as ALV-107), a non-opioid therapeutic candidate for interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (IC/BPS). 
  • LYT-503/IMB-150 leverages the Alivio platform technology and is designed to selectively bind to and treat inflamed tissue along the bladder wall with minimal impact on healthy tissues. 
  • PureTech has received an option exercise payment of $6.5 million and is eligible to receive up to $53 million in additional milestone payments and royalties on product sales. 
  • An Investigational New Drug Application for the LYT-503/IMB-150 drug candidate will be filed in early 2022.
  • LYT-500 contains a combination of IL-22 and an anti-inflammatory drug.
  • IC/BPS is a chronic bladder condition that causes discomfort or pain in the bladder or surrounding pelvic region and is often associated with frequent urination. 
  • Price Action: PRTC shares are up 2% at $47 on the last check Wednesday.

