CohBar Stock Edges Higher As Mitochondria Based Therapeutic Shows Encouraging Action In Early-Stage NASH Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 7:57am   Comments
  • CohBar Inc (NASDAQ: CWBRannounced topline results from the Phase 1a/1b study of CB4211 for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. 
  • The study met its primary endpoint showing that CB4211 was well-tolerated and appeared safe with no serious adverse events. 
  • After four weeks of treatment, CB4211 compared to placebo demonstrated robust and significant reductions in key biomarkers of liver damage, including ALT & AST (higher levels in blood suggest liver damage), glucose levels, and a trend towards lower body weight.
  • Both the CB4211 and placebo groups had substantial reductions in liver fat content compared to baseline.
  • The results indicate that CB4211 was well-tolerated and appeared safe with no serious adverse events. The only adverse events occurring in over 10% of subjects receiving CB4211 were transient and generally mild to moderate injection site reactions.
  • Other than CB4211, the lead program, CohBar, has four preclinical programs. The most advanced is CB5138-3 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) that is expected to enter human trials in 2022.
  • As of June 30, CohBar had cash and investments of $13.8 million.
  • Price Action: CWBR shares are up 61.2% at $2.08 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

