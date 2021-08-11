CohBar Stock Edges Higher As Mitochondria Based Therapeutic Shows Encouraging Action In Early-Stage NASH Trial
- CohBar Inc (NASDAQ: CWBR) announced topline results from the Phase 1a/1b study of CB4211 for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity.
- The study met its primary endpoint showing that CB4211 was well-tolerated and appeared safe with no serious adverse events.
- After four weeks of treatment, CB4211 compared to placebo demonstrated robust and significant reductions in key biomarkers of liver damage, including ALT & AST (higher levels in blood suggest liver damage), glucose levels, and a trend towards lower body weight.
- Both the CB4211 and placebo groups had substantial reductions in liver fat content compared to baseline.
- The results indicate that CB4211 was well-tolerated and appeared safe with no serious adverse events. The only adverse events occurring in over 10% of subjects receiving CB4211 were transient and generally mild to moderate injection site reactions.
- Other than CB4211, the lead program, CohBar, has four preclinical programs. The most advanced is CB5138-3 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) that is expected to enter human trials in 2022.
- As of June 30, CohBar had cash and investments of $13.8 million.
- Price Action: CWBR shares are up 61.2% at $2.08 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
