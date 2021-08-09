Eagle Pharmaceuticals In-Licenses US Rights For Emergency Hospital Product, Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EGRX) has entered into a licensing agreement with AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH for the commercial rights to its product, Landiolol, in the U.S.
- Landiolol, a hospital emergency use product, is approved in Europe to treat non-compensatory sinus tachycardia and tachycardic supraventricular arrhythmias.
- Eagle will support the submission of marketing to the FDA seeking approval for Landiolol for the short-term reduction of ventricular rate in patients with supraventricular tachycardia, including atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter.
- Landiolol is a short-acting, ultra-high selective beta-1 adrenoceptor blocker developed by AOP Orphan.
- Under the agreement terms, Eagle will make an upfront payment of $5 million, followed by additional payments upon regulatory approval(s) and based upon commercial sales.
- EGRX has reported Q2 revenue of $48.1 million, +14.8%, beating the consensus of $45.86 million.
- The increase primarily reflects higher product sales of Belrapzo and Ryanodex, partially offset by lower product sales of Bendeka.
- Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.95 surpassed the consensus of $0.80.
- As of June 30, 2021, Eagle held $108.7 million in cash and cash equivalents plus $52.7 million in net accounts receivable. The Company had $30 million in outstanding debt.
- Eagle expects approximately $20 million - $25 million from combined royalty and milestone revenue next year for Treakisym (bendamustine) if Treakisym RI formulation is approved.
- Price Action: EGRX shares are up 4.54% at $47.85 during the market session on the last check Monday.
