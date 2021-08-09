 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Epizyme Stock Gains On Potential $310M Pact With HUTCHMED For Cancer-Focused Tazverik In Greater China
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 6:15am   Comments
Share:
Epizyme Stock Gains On Potential $310M Pact With HUTCHMED For Cancer-Focused Tazverik In Greater China
  • Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) and HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCMhave collaborated to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize Tazverik (tazemetostat) in Greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.
  • Tazverik is a methyltransferase inhibitor of EZH2 developed by Epizyme, approved by the FDA for epithelioid sarcoma and certain patients with follicular lymphoma.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Epizyme will receive a $25 million upfront payment and can receive up to an additional $110 million in development and regulatory milestone payments across up to eight potential indications and up to an additional $175 million in sales milestone payments. 
  • Epizyme is also eligible to receive tiered royalties of mid-teen to low-twenties percent based on annual net sales. 
  • In addition, HUTCHMED receives a four-year warrant to acquire up to $65 million of Epizyme shares at $11.50/share.
  • HUTCHMED plans to develop and seek approval for Tazverik in various hematological and solid tumors. 
  • HUTCHMED to host webcast and conference call today at 9:30 a.m. E.T.
  • Price Action: EPZM shares are up 15.6% at $7.48 during the premarket session on the last check Monday, while HCM stock closed at $41.93 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EPZM + HCM)

Recap: Epizyme Q2 Earnings
20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 8-14): Jazz Pharma FDA Decision, Earnings Deluge and IPOs In The Spotlight
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer's Positive Readout, NRx Strikes R&D Collaboration With Mannkind, Cerus & Invitae Jump On Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com