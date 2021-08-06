FDA Approves Sanofi's Enzyme Therapy For Late-Onset Pompe Disease
- The FDA has approved Sanofi's SA (NASDAQ:SNY) Nexviazyme (avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt) to treat patients one year of age and older with late-onset Pompe disease.
- Pompe disease is a progressive and debilitating muscle disorder that impairs a person's ability to move and breathe.
- Nexviazyme is an enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) designed to specifically target the mannose-6-phosphate (M6P) receptor, the key pathway for cellular uptake of enzyme replacement therapy in Pompe disease.
- Price Action: SNY shares are up 0.2% at $50.66 during the market session on the last check Friday.
