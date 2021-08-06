fbpx

FDA Approves Sanofi's Enzyme Therapy For Late-Onset Pompe Disease

byVandana Singh
August 6, 2021 12:31 pm
  • The FDA has approved Sanofi's SA (NASDAQ:SNY) Nexviazyme (avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt) to treat patients one year of age and older with late-onset Pompe disease.
  • Pompe disease is a progressive and debilitating muscle disorder that impairs a person's ability to move and breathe. 
  • Nexviazyme is an enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) designed to specifically target the mannose-6-phosphate (M6P) receptor, the key pathway for cellular uptake of enzyme replacement therapy in Pompe disease.
  • Price Action: SNY shares are up 0.2% at $50.66 during the market session on the last check Friday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

