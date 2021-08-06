 Skip to main content

Why Is Dicerna Stock Getting Slammed Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 7:58am   Comments
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNAannounced top-line results from PHYOX2 pivotal trial of nedosiran, RNAi therapeutic, for primary hyperoxaluria (PH).
  • The trial hit the primary endpoint for a pivotal study, but shares plummeted after efficacy data in a sought-after patient subpopulation showed no benefit over placebo.
  • PH is a family of ultra-rare genetic disorders that initially manifest with complications in the kidneys. 
  • The PHYOX2 clinical trial included participants with PH subtypes 1 and 2 (PH1 and PH2).
  • The results showed benefit over placebo in patients with PH1, an indication with just one approved med, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ALNY) Oxlumo, but not in PH2, one of two even rarer types of the disease without an approved therapy.
  • In a release, Dicerna called the results in five nedosiran PH2 patients "inconsistent."
  • Nedosiran works by inhibiting an enzyme that can cause an overproduction of oxalate in the blood and lead to chronic kidney stones.
  • But now, Dicerna says it will focus its regulatory efforts with a marketing application filing expected in Q4 of 2021. Meanwhile, the drug has another study in PH3.
  • Price Action: DRNA shares are down 28.8% at $27 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech News Short Ideas Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

