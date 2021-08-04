 Skip to main content

BioDelivery Sciences Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Sees FY21 Belbuca Sales At Lower End Of Guidance Range
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 12:48pm   Comments
BioDelivery Sciences Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Sees FY21 Belbuca Sales At Lower End Of Guidance Range
  • BioDelivery Sciences International Inc (NASDAQ: BDSI) has reported Q2 sales of $41.4 million, + 13.3% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $42.4 million. 
  • Sales growth was driven by all-time high Belbuca sales of $36.5 million, +13% Y/Y, and Symproic sales of $4 million, up 18% Y/Y.
  • Belbuca prescriptions were approximately 119,000, representing a prescription volume growth of 11% Y/Y.
  • Symproic prescriptions increased 3% to approximately 18,000.
  • The gross margin of 89.7% improved from 85.1% reported a year ago. EBITDA margin increased from 14% to 32%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.12 came in above the estimate of $0.05 and higher than $0.10 a year ago.
  • BioDelivery also agreed to acquire the U.S. and Canadian rights to migraine treatment, Elyxyb (celecoxib oral solution) from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NYSE: RDY).
  • BioDelivery will pay $6 million upfront, plus an additional $9 million on August 3, 2022. BDSI will make tiered quarterly earn-out payments on potential net sales ranging from the high single digits to the low double digits. 
  • Cash and cash equivalents held were approximately $119.9 million.
  • Outlook: BDSI reiterated its full-year 2021 financial guidance, with sales of $170 million - $180 million, including Belbuca sales of $155 million - $165 million. 
  • However, due to a slower than anticipated rebound in the chronic pain selling environment associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company expects Belbuca sales to be at the lower end of its prior guidance range. 
  • Additionally, EBITDA remains on track to be in the $40 million - $50 million.
  • Price Action: BDSI shares are down 3.13% at $3.78 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

