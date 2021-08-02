Johnson & Johnson Cleared In Illinois Woman's Death In Talc Case, But Thousands Still Pending: Report
- On Friday, a jury in Illinois decided that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) was not liable for the death of 69-year-old Elizabeth Driscoll, who used the Company's talc-based powders for decades.
- Driscoll's family had blamed Johnson & Johnson's products for causing her ovarian cancer.
- The Illinois case, filed in 2018 by relatives on behalf of Elizabeth Driscoll, who died from ovarian cancer in 2016, sought up to $50 million in damages, claiming that JNJ knew that both its baby powder and Shower to Shower products were unsafe.
- However, following a three-week trial, jurors in St. Clair County, Illinois, ruled in favor of Johnson & Johnson.
- Meanwhile, J&J is facing about 29,000 reported cases that could add billions to its legal expenses.
- In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing in early 2021, J&J estimated its litigation expenses at $3.9 billion, noting the cost was "primarily associated with talc-related reserves and certain settlements."
- Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.18% at $172.51 during the market session on the last check Monday.
