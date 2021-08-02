 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Johnson & Johnson Cleared In Illinois Woman's Death In Talc Case, But Thousands Still Pending: Report

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 1:36pm   Comments
Share:
Johnson & Johnson Cleared In Illinois Woman's Death In Talc Case, But Thousands Still Pending: Report
  • On Friday, a jury in Illinois decided that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJwas not liable for the death of 69-year-old Elizabeth Driscoll, who used the Company's talc-based powders for decades. 
  • Driscoll's family had blamed Johnson & Johnson's products for causing her ovarian cancer.
  • The Illinois case, filed in 2018 by relatives on behalf of Elizabeth Driscoll, who died from ovarian cancer in 2016, sought up to $50 million in damages, claiming that JNJ knew that both its baby powder and Shower to Shower products were unsafe. 
  • However, following a three-week trial, jurors in St. Clair County, Illinois, ruled in favor of Johnson & Johnson. 
  • Meanwhile, J&J is facing about 29,000 reported cases that could add billions to its legal expenses. 
  • In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing in early 2021, J&J estimated its litigation expenses at $3.9 billion, noting the cost was "primarily associated with talc-related reserves and certain settlements."
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.18% at $172.51 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

The Cannabis Industry Space Race: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & Richard Branson
Johnson & Johnson Pulls Application For Accelerated Approval Of COVID-19 Shot In India: Report
Pfizer, Moderna Hike Prices Of Vaccine Shots Supplied To EU: Report
Strong Month; Weak Finish: Stocks, Treasury Yields Under Pressure In Early Friday Trading
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Erytech Jumps On Fast Track Designation, GlaxoSmithKline FDA Nod, Alnylam's Clinical Collaboration, 4 IPOs
US House Panel Asks JNJ For Documents Over Talc Liabilities Bankruptcy Plan
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Legal General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com