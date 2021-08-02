Sorrento Therapeutics To Start Testing DAR-T Cell Therapy In Multiple Myeloma Patients
- The FDA has signed off Sorrento Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: SRNE) IND application for the Phase 1 clinical testing of its allogeneic anti-CD38 Dimeric Antigen Receptor (DAR)-T Cell therapy for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
- DAR-T technology is readily adaptable to dozens of cancer targets, and Sorrento has developed a preclinical product pipeline with specific fully human antibodies discovered from Sorrento's G-MAB library.
- Sorrento expects to file additional IND applications now that the first DAR-T Phase 1 trial has been cleared to proceed by the FDA.
- Price Action: SRNE shares are up 2.98% at $8.47 during the market session on the last check Monday.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care FDA Trading Ideas General