Sorrento Therapeutics To Start Testing DAR-T Cell Therapy In Multiple Myeloma Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Sorrento Therapeutics To Start Testing DAR-T Cell Therapy In Multiple Myeloma Patients
  • The FDA has signed off Sorrento Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: SRNE) IND application for the Phase 1 clinical testing of its allogeneic anti-CD38 Dimeric Antigen Receptor (DAR)-T Cell therapy for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. 
  • DAR-T technology is readily adaptable to dozens of cancer targets, and Sorrento has developed a preclinical product pipeline with specific fully human antibodies discovered from Sorrento's G-MAB library. 
  • Sorrento expects to file additional IND applications now that the first DAR-T Phase 1 trial has been cleared to proceed by the FDA.
  • Price Action: SRNE shares are up 2.98% at $8.47 during the market session on the last check Monday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar

