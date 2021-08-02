Hoth Therapeutics Starts Preclinical Study For Its Alzheimer's Candidate
- Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) has initiated its preclinical study utilizing Hoth's HT-ALZ in an animal model.
- The study aims to determine the effects of HT-ALZ on behavioral and pathological markers of Alzheimer's disease and determine if HT-ALZ can improve learning and memory in an animal model of Alzheimer's disease.
- Hoth study will also determine if the behavior is improved utilizing HT-ALZ in blocking NK-1Rs.
- The designed studies are taking place under a Scientific Research Agreement entered by Hoth in June 2021.
- Price Action: HOTH shares are up 3.87% at $1.34 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Alzheimer's disease BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General