Hoth Therapeutics Starts Preclinical Study For Its Alzheimer's Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 11:11am   Comments
  • Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTHhas initiated its preclinical study utilizing Hoth's HT-ALZ in an animal model.
  • The study aims to determine the effects of HT-ALZ on behavioral and pathological markers of Alzheimer's disease and determine if HT-ALZ can improve learning and memory in an animal model of Alzheimer's disease. 
  • Hoth study will also determine if the behavior is improved utilizing HT-ALZ in blocking NK-1Rs. 
  • The designed studies are taking place under a Scientific Research Agreement entered by Hoth in June 2021.
  • Price Action: HOTH shares are up 3.87% at $1.34 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Alzheimer's disease

