Alkermes Receives FDA Fast Track Status For Mucosal Melanoma Immunotherapy

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 8:53am   Comments
  • The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Alkermes plc's (NASDAQ: ALKS) nemvaleukin alfa (nemvaleukin) for mucosal melanoma.
  • Nemvaleukin is an investigational engineered interleukin-2 (IL-2) variant immunotherapy.
  • Earlier this year, the FDA also granted orphan drug designation to nemvaleukin for mucosal melanoma. 
  • The Company recently initiated enrollment in ARTISTRY-6 Phase 2 trial evaluating the anti-tumor activity, safety, and tolerability of nemvaleukin monotherapy in patients who have been previously treated with anti-PD-(L)1 therapy. 
  • Price Action: ALKS shares are up 1.8% at $26.34 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs FDA Fast Track melanomaBiotech News Health Care FDA General

