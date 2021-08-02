Autolus Stock Jumps On Cancer mRNA Therapeutics Agreement With Moderna
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) has granted Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) an exclusive license to develop and commercialize mRNA therapeutics incorporating Autolus' proprietary binders for up to four immuno-oncology targets.
- Autolus would be eligible to receive an upfront payment for each target licensed by Moderna and milestone payments.
- In addition, Autolus would be entitled to receive royalties on net sales.
- Price Action: AUTL shares are up 16.9% at $6.22, while MRNA stock is +2.1% at $360.95 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
