 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Autolus Stock Jumps On Cancer mRNA Therapeutics Agreement With Moderna

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 8:48am   Comments
Share:
Autolus Stock Jumps On Cancer mRNA Therapeutics Agreement With Moderna
  • Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) has granted Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNAan exclusive license to develop and commercialize mRNA therapeutics incorporating Autolus' proprietary binders for up to four immuno-oncology targets.
  • Autolus would be eligible to receive an upfront payment for each target licensed by Moderna and milestone payments. 
  • In addition, Autolus would be entitled to receive royalties on net sales.
  • Price Action: AUTL shares are up 16.9% at $6.22, while MRNA stock is +2.1% at $360.95 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AUTL + MRNA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Johnson & Johnson Pulls Application For Accelerated Approval Of COVID-19 Shot In India: Report
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Manufacturing Data
Pfizer, Moderna Hike Prices Of Vaccine Shots Supplied To EU: Report
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 1-7): Biopharma Earnings Pick Up Pace, Eton Awaits FDA Decision, Focus On Pending Clinical Readouts and IPOs
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Moderna
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs cancerBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com