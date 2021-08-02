 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Protalix Stock Is Trading Higher On Meeting Request To FDA For Fabry Disease Candidate Application

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 8:03am   Comments
Share:
Protalix Stock Is Trading Higher On Meeting Request To FDA For Fabry Disease Candidate Application
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (NYSE: PLX) has submitted a Type A Meeting request to the FDA regarding PRX-102 Complete Response Letter it received in April.
  • The FDA issued the response letter for pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX-102) in Fabry disease, though no reasons were cited in the letter.
  • The Type A Meeting is expected to occur within 30 days of the FDA's receipt of the meeting request.
  • Price Action: PLX shares are up 4.63% at $1.58 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Fabry diseaseBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com