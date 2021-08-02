Protalix Stock Is Trading Higher On Meeting Request To FDA For Fabry Disease Candidate Application
- Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (NYSE: PLX) has submitted a Type A Meeting request to the FDA regarding PRX-102 Complete Response Letter it received in April.
- The FDA issued the response letter for pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX-102) in Fabry disease, though no reasons were cited in the letter.
- The Type A Meeting is expected to occur within 30 days of the FDA's receipt of the meeting request.
- Price Action: PLX shares are up 4.63% at $1.58 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
