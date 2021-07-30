 Skip to main content

GlaxoSmithKline's Scores FDA Approval For First IL-5 Inhibitor In Nasal Polyps

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:51am   Comments
GlaxoSmithKline's Scores FDA Approval For First IL-5 Inhibitor In Nasal Polyps
  • The FDA approved GlaxoSmithKline Plc's (NYSE: GSK) Nucala (mepolizumab) for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, making it the first IL-5 inhibitor to break into the indication.
  • The approval comes as an add-on maintenance therapy for adults with inadequate response to nasal corticosteroids.
  • The approval marks Nucala's fourth in eosinophilic-driven diseases.
  • The FDA based its approval on results from the phase 3 SYNAPSE study, which pitted Nucala against placebo in more than 400 patients.
  • In the 52-week trial, 57% fewer patients on Nucala needed surgery versus those in the placebo arm, GSK noted. Fewer patients on Nucala needed systemic corticosteroids, too. 
  • The drug also cut the size of nasal polyps and nasal obstruction over the 52 weeks.
  • Price Action: GSK shares are down 0.5% at $39.92 during the market session on the last check Friday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Nasal Polyps RhinosinusitisBiotech News Health Care FDA General

