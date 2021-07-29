FDA Expands Allergan's BOTOX Label To Include Eight New Muscles In Patients With Upper Limb Spasticity
- The FDA has approved a label expansion of Allergan's, an AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) company, BOTOX (onabotulinumtoxinA) to include eight new muscles to treat upper limb spasticity in adults.
- The new muscles for treatment include additional muscles of the elbow and forearm, intrinsic hand muscles, and thumb muscles.
- The label now includes the use of ultrasound as a muscle localization technique in adult spasticity.
- Individuals with spasticity experience stiffness in the muscles of their upper or lower limbs and may have difficulty with voluntary control.
- Price Action: ABBV shares were down 0.07% at $118.47 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
