FDA Expands Allergan's BOTOX Label To Include Eight New Muscles In Patients With Upper Limb Spasticity

byVandana Singh
July 29, 2021 10:44 am
  • The FDA has approved a label expansion of Allergan's, an AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) company, BOTOX (onabotulinumtoxinA) to include eight new muscles to treat upper limb spasticity in adults. 
  • The new muscles for treatment include additional muscles of the elbow and forearm, intrinsic hand muscles, and thumb muscles. 
  • The label now includes the use of ultrasound as a muscle localization technique in adult spasticity.
  • Individuals with spasticity experience stiffness in the muscles of their upper or lower limbs and may have difficulty with voluntary control. 
  • Price Action: ABBV shares were down 0.07% at $118.47 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

