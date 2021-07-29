Alnylam's Lumasiran Substantially Reduces Plasma Oxalate Levels PH1 Patients With Severe Renal Impairment
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) announced topline results from the ILLUMINATE-C Phase 3 open-label study of lumasiran in primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) associated with progressive decline in renal function.
- Lumasiran is an RNAi therapeutic targeting hydroxyacid oxidase 1 (HAO1), the gene encoding glycolate oxidase (GO).
- Results of the primary analysis at six months demonstrated a substantial reduction in plasma oxalate from baseline in patients (N=21) with advanced disease, including those on hemodialysis.
- Elevated plasma oxalate is directly related to the pathophysiology of oxalosis and results in systemic deposition of oxalate in extra-renal tissues.
- The safety and tolerability profile is encouraging, with no drug-related serious adverse events and injection site reactions as the most common adverse event.
- The Company plans to submit a supplemental marketing application for lumasiran with the FDA and the European Medicines Agency in late 2021.
- Price Action: ALNY shares are up 0.87% at $183.68 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Renal DiseasesBiotech News Health Care General