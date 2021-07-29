 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Higher As COVID-19 Vaccine Production To Resume At Baltimore Plant

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Share:
Emergent BioSolutions Stock Higher As COVID-19 Vaccine Production To Resume At Baltimore Plant
  • Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBSwill resume production of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine at its troubled Baltimore facility, where operations were stopped in April after millions of doses were found to be contaminated.
  • The development comes after J&J last week slashed the 2021 production target of its single-dose vaccine to between 500 million and 600 million doses from its original goal to produce 1 billion shots.
  • Emergent Chief Executive Officer Robert Kramer said the resumption follows additional reviews and collaboration with the FDA and manufacturing partners.
  • The FDA has so far approved five batches from the Emergent facility since production there was paused, and J&J is working to clear additional doses for use, the drugmaker said last week.
  • "We will continue to work toward securing Emergency Use Authorization in the United States for drug substance manufactured at Emergent Bayview as quickly as possible," J&J said in an email.
  • The facility could make as many as 120 million doses a month at full capacity, but the finished doses might not be available until this fall, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Price Action: JNJ stock is down 0.40% at $171.49, and EBS shares are up 1.98% at $66.45 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Image by torstensimon from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBS + JNJ)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Disappointing Q2, Atreca Falls On Data, FDA Nod For Viatris, Nuvalent, Icosavax IPOs
WHO Is Currently Not In Favor Of COVID Booster Shots Citing Lack Of Data: CNBC
Pharma Heavyweights, Including Pfizer And JNJ Trying To Push Global Tax Deal Amid COVID-19 Role: WSJ
Understanding Johnson & Johnson's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing Johnson & Johnson's Unusual Options Activity
Psyched: Cybin And Field Trip Head To Wall Street, AOC Pushes For Federal Psychedelics Research, Off-Label Ketamine Covered By Insurance In Canada
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com