Anavex Life's Stock Declines Despite Data Shows Alzheimer's Candidate Prevent Abeta-Induced Cognitive Decline In Animal Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 10:08am   Comments
Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXLhas reported new preclinical data for its Alzheimer's candidate, ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine).

  • Pre-treatment with blarcamesine repeated once daily for one week before the Aβ (Abeta) challenge was protective in the Aβ25-35 peptide model of Alzheimer's mice model. 
  • ANAVEX2-73 significantly and dose-dependently prevented Aβ25-35-induced biomarker-correlated cognitive impairments.
  • Data from this study will be submitted later this year for presentation at a scientific medical meeting.
  • An extension of the published study (ANAVEX2-73-003) demonstrated that for the same patients at week 70, cognition scores improved by +3.0, a 14% improvement from baseline.
  • In these same patients, ANAVEX2-73 also improved ADCS-ADL, by +6.0 points, an 8% mean improvement from baseline to 70 weeks. 
  • Price Action: AVXL shares are down 9.79% at $19.27 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Alzheimer's diseaseBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

