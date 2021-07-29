Anavex Life's Stock Declines Despite Data Shows Alzheimer's Candidate Prevent Abeta-Induced Cognitive Decline In Animal Study
Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) has reported new preclinical data for its Alzheimer's candidate, ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine).
- Pre-treatment with blarcamesine repeated once daily for one week before the Aβ (Abeta) challenge was protective in the Aβ25-35 peptide model of Alzheimer's mice model.
- ANAVEX2-73 significantly and dose-dependently prevented Aβ25-35-induced biomarker-correlated cognitive impairments.
- Data from this study will be submitted later this year for presentation at a scientific medical meeting.
- An extension of the published study (ANAVEX2-73-003) demonstrated that for the same patients at week 70, cognition scores improved by +3.0, a 14% improvement from baseline.
- In these same patients, ANAVEX2-73 also improved ADCS-ADL, by +6.0 points, an 8% mean improvement from baseline to 70 weeks.
- Price Action: AVXL shares are down 9.79% at $19.27 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
