Lilly, Kumquat Biosciences Team Up To Discover, Develop Immuno-Oncology Candidates
- Loxo Oncology, a unit of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY), and Kumquat Biosciences have announced an exclusive collaboration to discover, develop, and commercialize potential novel small molecules that stimulate tumor-specific immune responses.
- Through the multi-year collaboration, Kumquat will utilize its small molecule immuno-oncology (IO) platform to discover the candidates, and Lilly has the option to select a certain number of drug candidates for further development and commercialization worldwide, excluding Greater China.
- Kumquat has retained development and commercialization rights in Greater China for each of the drug candidates selected by Lilly.
- Additionally, Kumquat has the option to co-develop and co-commercialize a certain number of the drug candidates selected by Lilly in the U.S.
- Kumquat will receive $70 million consisting of a cash upfront payment and an equity investment.
- It is also eligible to receive over $2 billion in potential milestone payments.
- Price Action: LLY shares closed at $246.51 on Wednesday.
