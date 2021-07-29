 Skip to main content

Lilly, Kumquat Biosciences Team Up To Discover, Develop Immuno-Oncology Candidates

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:47am   Comments
  • Loxo Oncology, a unit of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY), and Kumquat Biosciences have announced an exclusive collaboration to discover, develop, and commercialize potential novel small molecules that stimulate tumor-specific immune responses.
  • Through the multi-year collaboration, Kumquat will utilize its small molecule immuno-oncology (IO) platform to discover the candidates, and Lilly has the option to select a certain number of drug candidates for further development and commercialization worldwide, excluding Greater China. 
  • Kumquat has retained development and commercialization rights in Greater China for each of the drug candidates selected by Lilly.
  • Additionally, Kumquat has the option to co-develop and co-commercialize a certain number of the drug candidates selected by Lilly in the U.S.
  • Kumquat will receive $70 million consisting of a cash upfront payment and an equity investment. 
  • It is also eligible to receive over $2 billion in potential milestone payments.
  • Price Action: LLY shares closed at $246.51 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

