Takeda's Narcolepsy Candidate Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Tag
- The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited's (NYSE: TAK) TAK-994 for excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy type 1 (NT1).
- The oral orexin agonist is currently in Phase 2 study.
- EDS is a hallmark symptom of NT1 and is characterized by a person's inability to stay awake and alert throughout the day and falling asleep unintentionally or at inappropriate times.
- Price Action: TAK shares are up 1.34% at $16.99 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
