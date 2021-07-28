 Skip to main content

PolarityTE's SkinTE Meets Primary, Secondary Endpoint Goals In Diabetic Foot Ulcer Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 11:01am   Comments
PolarityTE's SkinTE Meets Primary, Secondary Endpoint Goals In Diabetic Foot Ulcer Trial

PolarityTE Inc (NASDAQ: PTEhas announced final data from a trial evaluating SkinTE plus standard of care (SOC) vs. SOC alone for Diabetic Foot Ulcers.

  • The trial met the primary endpoint of wound closure at 12 weeks and the secondary endpoint of Percent Area Reduction (PAR), assessed at 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 weeks. 
  • Primary Endpoint: 70% of participants receiving SkinTE plus SOC had wound closure at 12 weeks versus 34% of participants receiving SOC alone.
  • Secondary Endpoint: Percent Area Reduction (PAR) assessed at 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 weeks was significantly greater for the SkinTE plus SOC treatment group vs. SOC alone.
  • 90% of SkinTE plus SOC treated participants received a single application of SkinTE.
  • Treatment with SkinTE plus SOC increased the odds of wound closure by 5.37 times versus SOC.
  • PolarityTE also announced that a trial evaluating SkinTE versus SkinTE plus SOC in Venous Leg Ulcers is complete with a total of 29 enrolled participants. 
  • Topline data from the trial will be announced in 2H of 2021.
  • Price Action: PTE shares are up 3.1% at $0.84 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Diabetes foot ulcerBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

